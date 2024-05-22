German, French, Polish foreign ministers to talks security, defence

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba after their meeting. -/Ukrinform/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to meet her French and Polish counterparts in the central German city of Weimar on Wednesday for consultations on security and defence policy.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Office in Berlin said that the focus of the talks would be the Russian war in Ukraine, as well as the future of the European Union and the situation in the Middle East.

Baerbock is scheduled to attend the meeting directly after returning from a short visit to Kiev on Tuesday, where she called for more international support for Ukraine's air defence.

She is set to be joined in Weimar by French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné and Poland's Radosław Sikorski.

The three countries regularly meet under the umbrella of the Weimar Triangle alliance, which was founded in 1991.