German Foreign Office expresses concern about violence in Kenya

A protester clasps his hands during the nationwide demonstrations against proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024 in Nakuru Town. Several people were killed and many injured after police opened fire on the protesters. James Wakibia/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The German government has expressed concern about the escalation of violence during protests in Kenya.

"We expressly condemn these acts of violence and call on all those involved to exercise maximum restraint," a spokesman for the German Foreign Office said in Berlin on Wednesday.

The security forces have the right and the duty to restore public order - within the framework of the law, the spokesman said. But he said reports of the use of live ammunition and the suspected abduction of demonstrators and protesters were worrying.

The spokesman was unable to provide an exact number of German citizens currently in Kenya.

Several hundred German citizens are registered on the Foreign Office's crisis preparedness list as being in Kenya, but he said others may not have added their names to the list, including holidaymakers just visiting the country.

The Foreign Office encouraged all Germans in Kenya to register on the list, and also urged people to stay in safe places and avoid demonstrations.

A police officer passes near a body of a demonstrator on a sidewalk near the Parliament building, during a demonstration against proposed tax hikes in Kenya. Boniface Muthoni/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A protester holds a Kenyan flag during the nationwide demonstrations against proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024 in Nakuru Town. Several people were killed and many injured after police opened fire on the protesters. Katie G. Nelson/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A protester holds a banner during the nationwide demonstrations against proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2024 in Nakuru Town. Several people were killed and many injured after police opened fire on the protesters. Katie G. Nelson/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa