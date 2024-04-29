German foreign minister to visit South Pacific this week

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers the closing statement at the end of the conference on the Western Balkans at the Federal Foreign Office. Baerbock has called for the rapid admission to the European Union of accession candidates in the Western Balkans as the bloc marks the 20th anniversary of its enlargement by 10 countries in 2004. Christoph Soeder/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will set off on Wednesday for a trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, her ministry announced in Berlin on Monday.

Baerbock will first fly to Adelaide in Australia before a series of engagements in the New Zealand capital Auckland on Friday and Saturday. She will conclude the trip with a visit to the island state of Fiji in the South Pacific.

The trip will focus on security policy and climate protection. Fiji is one of the countries most affected by climate change, with settlements on some islands already being evacuated because they will soon be flooded by rising sea levels.

Baerbock will be the first German foreign minister to visit Fiji, and the first to visit Australia and New Zealand for 13 years.

She was due to visit the three countries last August but had to cancel the trip because her official plane developed the same fault twice within 24 hours during take-off for Australia after a stopover in Abu Dhabi. She had to return to Germany on a commercial flight.