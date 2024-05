German Foreign Minister Baerbock in Kiev on unannounced visit

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is received by German Ambassador Martin Jaeger and a representative of the Ukrainian protocol on arrival at Kiev railroad station. Jörg Blank/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev on Tuesday morning in a show of support for Ukraine, in a visit which had not been previously announced for security reasons.

The German minister called for more international support for Ukraine's air defence in view of the current Russian offensive.

This is Baerbock's seventh trip to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

