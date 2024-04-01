German football fans barred from personalising kits over ‘Nazi symbollism’

The number 44 in the new German strip is said to resemble the SS 'lightning bolts' symbol - Getty

German football fans have been blocked from buying kits for the national team customised with the number 44 because of a resemblance to a symbol used by Nazi SS units.

The German Football Association (DFB) said on Monday it would change the typeface on the shirts.

“The DFB checks the numbers 0-9 and then submits the numbers 1-26 to UEFA for review,” the football association said in a statement.

“None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the creation process,” the DFB said.

Nonetheless, the sporting body said it did not want to “provide a platform for discussion”.

“Together with our partner 11teamsports, we will develop an alternative design for the number four and coordinate it with UEFA,” the DFB said.

Kit provider Adidas removed shirt personalisation options for the German strip from its website on Monday afternoon, Bild newspaper reported.

The name and number personalisation features were no longer available on the website on Monday evening.

Shirts with the number 44 were at the centre of the controversy, with that number said to look like the infamous SS “lightning bolts” symbol.

Deliveries of shirts already ordered with the number have been stopped, Bild reported.

The new typeface was used on kits worn in recent friendlies against France and the Netherlands, as Germany prepares to host the men’s European football championship in June and July.

The DFB caused a stir last month when it announced that it would be replacing Adidas as its kit provider from 2027.

The German outfitter, which has supplied the national team since the 1950s, will make way for US sportswear giant Nike.

