German firm Turn2X opens renewable gas plant in Spain

A Turn2X production facility for the commercial production of renewable and climate-neutral natural gas. -/Turn2X/dpa

The Munich-based company Turn2X said on Friday it had opened the first production facility in Spain for the commercial production of renewable and climate-neutral natural gas in Europe.

The plant, which opened on Friday in the western town of Miajadas, will accelerate the clean energy transition, said the company, which was founded in 2022.

The plant has a capacity of two megawatts and can produce around two gigawatt hours of renewable natural gas per year.

The German company pointed out the benefits for its home country.

By 2030, Turn2X aims to cover 10% of Germany's natural gas requirements with "green methane," which is produced from green hydrogen and CO2.

The plant is connected to Germany via an existing natural gas pipeline, meaning that deliveries to German customers are planned to begin later in the year.

Turn2X said a key advantage of the plant is its high level of flexibility: It can be ramped up and down quickly and is therefore particularly suitable for supplying electricity from wind power and photovoltaic systems.

Turn2X is planning to build a plant with a capacity of at least nine megawatts this year, also in Spain.