German far-right politician appeals removal from local Catholic board

A politician from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has lodged an appeal after the Catholic diocese in Trier removed him from a church committee, citing his right-wing political activities.

Due to his senior position in the local branch of the AfD, the Vicar General of Trier, Ulrich von Plettenberg, dismissed Christoph Schaufert from the administrative board of the parish of St Mary's in the town of Neunkirchen in the western state of Saarland just over a week ago.

As the "face of a party that represents attitudes that contradict the Christian view of humanity," Schaufert was damaging the credibility of the church and was no longer acceptable, von Plettenberg said to explain the decision.

Schaufert, 55, is currently the deputy leader of the AfD in Saarland's parliament, and holds several position in the AfD's local organization.

Schaufert told dpa on Thursday that he sent a letter to the bishop of Trier, Stephan Ackermann, appealing the decision.

Schaufert said his exclusion from serving on his local church committee was "incomprehensible and untenable, because I personally cannot be accused of anything."

The Episcopal General Vicariate of Trier, the diocese's top administrative office, confirmed receipt of the complaint and said it would now be examined.

This is the first case of its kind in Germany.

Von Plettenberg cited a February statement from the German Bishops' Conference that denounced the AfD and declared that "nationalism and Christianity are incompatible" as the main factor in his decision.

The local parish had asked von Plettenberg to review Schaufert's position on the parish board, where he has served since 2016, the same year he became a member of the AfD.