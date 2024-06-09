German far-left leader concedes 'bitter' EU election results

Sahra Wagenknecht, party leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), reacts to the announcement of the first forecasts for the results of the 2024 European elections of her party. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

An expected poor showing for Germany's hard-left Die Linke (The Left) party in European parliamentary elections will prompt further discussions about the future course of the party, leader Martin Schirdewan sad on Sunday evening in Berlin.

Projected results from public broadcaster ARD showed The Left headed toward a historically bad result in the election, with just 2.7% to 2.8%.

The election comes after a bitter split in the Left Party, in which former leader Sahra Wagenknecht bolted to form her own populist party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

The BSW is projected to win between 5.7% and 6.1% of the vote.

"This is not a good result and therefore of course a bitter evening for us," Schirdewan said.

Schirdewan said the party failed to get through to voters with its main campaign, even though its message was linked to people's everyday concerns - wages, rents, price trends, redistribution from the top to the bottom, climate change and an anti-war peace policy.

"We will take a very, very close look at the questions we have to answer as a party," Schirdewan said.

Martin Schirdewan (Die Linke), stands on the stage before being elected party chairman at the federal party conference of the Left Party in Erfurt. Martin Schutt/dpa