German far-right lawmakers injured in attack in Stuttgart

Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Two lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party were attacked and injured in front of the state parliament in Stuttgart before a celebratory event to mark the 75th anniversary of Germany's constitution, police said on Thursday.

Suspected opponents of the party blocked the information stand of the AfD's state parliamentary faction on Wednesday afternoon on the square in front of the city's opera house and held up banners.

Members of the parliamentary group were verbally and physically "attacked," according to police. Two members of parliament suffered slight injuries.

The perpetrators fled on foot. Two of the women involved, aged 19 and 23, were stopped. They are under investigation. Police are still looking for the others.

A string of attacks aimed at politicians across the country in recent days has prompted outrage and fears about damage to the country's democratic norms.