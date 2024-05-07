German far-right EU lawmaker's Brussels office raided in spying probe

A screenshot from a video shows security guards standing in a corridor in the European Parliament. In connection with the espionage allegations against a former employee of Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Maximilian Krah, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had the offices of the politician and the suspect in the European Parliament in Brussels searched on Tuesday. Alina Grünky/dpa

Investigators in Brussels have searched the European Parliament office of far-right German legislator Maximilian Krah in connection with suspected espionage by his former assistant, Jian Guo, German prosecutors said on Tuesday.

German police arrested Guo on suspicion of espionage on April 22. Krah, a leading member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Europe, fired Guo following the allegations that the parliamentary aid was spying for China.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Krah said: "Today, my ex-employee's office in Brussels was searched. This was to be expected after his arrest and is therefore not surprising. The only thing that is remarkable is that it took so long. Neither I nor any other employee are affected."

The German public prosecutor's statement said both Krah's and Guo's offices were searched on Tuesday morning.

"The measures are part of the proceedings against Jian G. on suspicion of acting as an intelligence agent." The search of Krah's office, meanwhile, is pursuant to his status as a witness.

Guo's Brussels flat was searched on April 24, the statement added.

A spokesman for the Belgian public prosecutor's office confirmed to dpa that authorities had entered the offices on the request of German prosecutors.

Krah sits on the European Parliament's trade committee, and is his party's lead candidate ahead of European elections in a month's time.

Prosecutors allege that Guo passed sensitive information from inside the European Parliament to Chinese intelligence, and also may have relayed information about Chinese political activists living in Europe.

