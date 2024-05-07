German far-right EU lawmaker's Brussels office raided in spying probe

A screenshot from a video shows a police car parked at the European Parliament. In connection with the espionage allegations against a former employee of Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Maximilian Krah, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had the offices of the politician and the suspect in the European Parliament in Brussels searched on Tuesday. Alina Grünky/dpa

Authorities in Brussels on Tuesday searched the European Parliament office of far-right German legislator Maximilian Krah in connection with suspected espionage by his former assistant, Jian Guo, prosecutors say.

A statement by the German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said Krah's parliamentary offices in Brussels had been searched in connection with an investigation into Guo.

German police arrested Guo on suspicion of espionage on April 22. Krah, who represents Germany's far-right Alternativ für Deutschland (AfD) party, fired Guo following the allegations.

A spokesman for the Belgian public prosecutor's office confirmed to dpa that authorities had entered the offices on the request of German prosecutors.

