Alice Weidel (L), Chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, and Tino Chrupalla, Chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, comment in the German Bundestag on the ruling of the North Rhine-Westphalian Higher Administrative Court (OVG) on the classification of the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist organization. German far-right AfD leaders say lawmaker raids are 'serious matter'. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The leadership of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party says it is hoping for quick results in connection with the investigation against AfD lawmaker Petr Bystron.

"The waiver of immunity and the search of Petr Bystron's office and private premises are a serious matter," said party and parliamentary group leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla on Thursday.

So far, no evidence has been presented for the accusations that have been levelled against Bystron for weeks, they said.

The parliamentary group hopes for a swift conclusion to the investigation "so that there is no suspicion that an attempt is being made to influence the European election campaign through authorities and public prosecutors bound by instructions."

Bystron, the number two on the AfD candidate list for the European elections, has been making headlines for weeks, as has top candidate Maximilian Krah, due to reports of possible links to pro-Russian networks and possible cash payments.

Petr Bystron (AfD), Member of the German Bundestag, speaks in the plenary of the German Bundestag. German prosecutors probe far-right lawmaker for bribery. Christoph Soeder/dpa