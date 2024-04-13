German envoy: Iran has made 'direct attack like never before'

Steffen Seibert, Germany's ambassador to Israel, waits for Israel's President Herzog. "A direct attack like never before: Iranian drones approaching Israel and there may be more to come," Seibert wrote on X, on 13 April. He advised all Germans in Israel to follow the advice of the security authorities. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, has urged all Germans on the ground in Israel to follow the instructions of the security authorities to stay safe.

"A direct attack like never before: Iranian drones approaching Israel and there may be more to come," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening.

