German envoy: Iran has made 'direct attack like never before'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, has urged all Germans on the ground in Israel to follow the instructions of the security authorities to stay safe.
"A direct attack like never before: Iranian drones approaching Israel and there may be more to come," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening.
He advised all Germans in Israel to follow the advice of the security authorities.