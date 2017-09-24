German elections 2017 live: Polls open as Angela Merkel seeks fourth term - latest news

German voters went to the polls on Sunday for a general election which is almost guaranteed to return Angela Merkel as Chancellor for a fourth term, though the vote risks being overshadowed by a surge in support for the far-right AfD.

Alternative fur Deutschland (Afd) is projected up to 13 per cent of the vote, according to some pollsters, which could result in a far-right party entering the German parliament for the first time in more than a half a century.

There are also fears that low turnout in the election from apathetic Germans could help to boost the AfD's share of the vote.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, warned the electorate against letting others decide the future of their country by failing to vote in an article for Bild Am Sonntag.

"It has perhaps never been as clear that the elections are about the future of democracy and Europe," he wrote, amid polls showing that as many as a third of Germans were undecided.

"If you don't vote, others decide."

In Germany's proportional election system, low turn-out can boost smaller parties, such as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), giving them more seats from the same number of votes.

In regional elections last year, Merkel's conservatives suffered setbacks to the AfD, which profited from resentment at her 2015 decision to open German borders to more than one million migrants.

Both Mrs Merkel and her main challenger, Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz worry that a low turnout could work in favour of smaller parties, especially the AfD, which is expected to enter the national parliament for the first time.

Mr Schulz, who on Friday described the AfD as "gravediggers of democracy", told reporters after voting that he was still optimistic that his party, a distant second according to polls, would pick up the votes of those undecided.

An INSA poll published by Bild newspaper on Saturday suggested that support was slipping for Merkel's conservatives, who dropped two percentage points to 34 percent, and the SPD, down one point to 21 percent. The two parties now govern Germany in an unwieldy "grand coalition".

The anti-immigrant AfD, whose leaders have called for Germany's World War Two army to be honoured, rose two points to 13 percent in the latest poll, putting it on course to be the third-largest party.

Though it is extremely unlikely that Mrs Merkel will lose Sunday's election, the make-up of her coalition remains unclear.

The chancellor may seek to renew her grand coalition with the SPD, or she might opt for a three-way alliance with the pro-business Free Democrat Party (FDP) and and the Green party in a so-called Jamaica coalition.

Voting opened at 8 am (6am BST) and will continue until 6 p.m (5pm BST) when exit polls will give a first indication of the outcome.