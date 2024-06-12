German defence minister to unveil mandatory military service proposal

German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky soldiers in front of "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems during their visit to a military training area. Jens Büttner/dpa

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is to present his plans for a new military service model on Wednesday.

After informing the parliament's defence committee, he plans to explain his proposals at a press conference in the afternoon.

Pistorius has indicated he supports some form of compulsory military service, at least to a limited degree, a controversial issue in Germany.

The country effectively abolished compulsory military or civil service for men in 2011 after 55 years, although German law still provides for possible conscription in the event of war or other tensions.

Germany's military has faced manpower shortages in recent years and last year shrank to 181,500 soldiers despite new efforts to attract volunteers.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted a reckoning over the state of Germany's depleted military and a pledge from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to rebuild the armed forces.

Pistorius commissioned studies of various models of compulsory service. The minister indicated during a debate in parliament that he does not believe that Germany can rely entirely on volunteers for military service.