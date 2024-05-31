German defence minister promises Moldova more help against Russia

German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius attends a joint briefing with Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Odesa, southern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius assured Moldova on Friday of Germany's continued support against threats from Moscow.

He was visiting the country against the backdrop of Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Pistorius was received with military honours by his Moldovan counterpart Anatolie Nosatîi in the capital Chișinău.

"Together we will oppose Russian efforts at hybrid warfare to destabilize other countries," Pistorious said, describing Moldova as part of "the European family" and praising the "impressive steps" it had taken on the path to EU accession negotiations.

Hybrid warfare is understood to mean that attackers rely on a combination of traditional military operations, economic pressure, computer attacks and propaganda in the media and on social networks.

Pistorius said that further defence help for Moldova is on the way. Contracts have been signed for the delivery of a further 14 German-made Piranha-3H armoured transport vehicles, adding to 19 such vehicles delivered in 2023.

The delivery of shoulder-mounted air defence systems is expected to begin next year. Germany is also supporting Moldova with drone defence, Pistorius said.

He added that medical equipment for the entire Moldovan armed forces was also being provided, including first aid kits worth almost €1 million ($1.1 million), which are to be supplied by Germany to strengthen defensive readiness.

Nosatîi thanked Germany for its support through aid projects and in the logistics sector over the past three decades. So far, more than 430 Moldovan soldiers have benefited from training courses in various fields such as medicine, artillery and military instruction.

There is nothing more important than "having sufficient defence capabilities, maintaining peace and ensuring a stable and prosperous security environment for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," he said, according to the official translation.

Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wants to push ahead with the country's integration into the European Union. The country has had EU accession candidate status for around two years.

At the same time, however, Russia continues to have great influence in the economically poor country of about 2.5 million residents, which was once a republic of the Soviet Union.

Russian soldiers have been stationed in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria since the 1990s.

There are renewed fears that Moscow could use unrest in the region as a pretext for escalation in the wake of its war against Ukraine.