German defence minister pledges new €500m arms package to Ukraine

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (C) answers a question for ZDF during a meeting with Gundbert Scherf (L), CEO and co-founder of the software company Helsing, and product manager Niklas Koehler (R). Jörg Blank/dpa

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new German arms package worth €500 million ($542 million) to support Ukraine during a visit to the port city of Odessa.

He met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Kiev's military needs.

"We will continue to support you in this defensive campaign," Pistorius said on Thursday evening at a meeting with Umerov in Odessa.

Pistorius added that some of the materials were already about to be delivered.

The package contains a large number of missiles for medium-range IRIS-T SLM air defence systems and a smaller number of SLS missiles with shorter ranges.

It also includes drones for reconnaissance and combat in the Black Sea as well as urgently needed spare parts such as replacement barrels for the artillery systems supplied by Germany and replacement engines for Leopard battle tanks.

One million rounds of ammunition for small arms will also be made available.

Details of the German minister's visit were kept secret ahead of his arrival for security reasons.

The visit comes amid advances by Russian forces in parts of Ukraine and heavy Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (L) signs the guest book in the presence of his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umjerow (R), Ukrainian Minister of Defence. Jörg Blank/dpa

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (Back 2nd R) meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umjerow (Front L), Ukrainian Minister of Defence, in Odessa. Jörg Blank/dpa