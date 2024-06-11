German Defence Minister Pistorius promises Ukraine more weapons

German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (C) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Manuela Schwesig (L), Minister President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, welcome German and Ukrainian soldiers during their visit to a military training area to learn about the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the "Patriot" air defence missile system. Jens Büttner/dpa

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has promised Ukraine further arms deliveries, including the delivery of small arms like sniper rifles.

"We will make this possible without delay," Pistorius said on Tuesday during a joint visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a military training area in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on the Patriot air-defence system.

Support is also being provided for anti-tank weapons, components for artillery ammunition and in the field of drones and drone defence.

In addition, another 100 Patriot missiles will be provided as part of a German initiative together with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.

A total of 32 have already been delivered, and 68 will follow in the coming weeks.

Pistorius pointed out that he had promised an aid package of almost €500 million ($537 million) a fortnight ago. The package includes wheeled howitzers, 350 drone systems, 300 artillery tubes and urgently needed ammunition for air defence.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the support and honoured some of the Ukrainian soldiers, all of whom have combat experience in the war, with medals and decorations.

Most of the soldiers trained at the site come from temporarily occupied territories in Ukraine.

"They are motivated to train quickly, to return to win back their homes and bring back victory," said Zelensky, who arrived by helicopter from Berlin, where he took part in an international reconstruction conference for his country and then gave a speech in the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag.

Germany had previously supplied Ukraine with two Patriot systems and associated missiles.

The Patriot air-defence missile system can be used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. The defence missiles can hit targets at a distance of around 100 kilometres at altitudes of up to 30 kilometres.

German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky soldiers in front of "Patriot" anti-aircraft missile systems during their visit to a military training area. Jens Büttner/dpa

German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greet each other during their visit to a military training area to learn about the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the "Patriot" air defence missile system. Jens Büttner/dpa