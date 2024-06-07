German court blocks right-wing demo at site of police officer killing
Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will not be allowed to demonstrate on Friday evening on Mannheim's market square where a police officer was stabbed to death a week ago.
The ban follows a decision by the Administrative Court of Baden-Württemberg, the highest administrative court in the south-west state.
The court upheld an appeal by the city of Mannheim against a decision by the lower administrative court in Karlsruhe, which had given the go-ahead for the demonstration at the scene of the crime.
This demonstration is planned for 6 pm (1600 GMT) and can now take place at the Paradeplatz, a central square in central Mannheim.