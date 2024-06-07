German court blocks right-wing demo at site of police officer killing

People take part in a rally organized by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB, Mannheim district association) along with numerous partners from democratic parties, religious communities, and civil society organizations, in memory of the police officer who died in a knife attack in Mannheim. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will not be allowed to demonstrate on Friday evening on Mannheim's market square where a police officer was stabbed to death a week ago.

The ban follows a decision by the Administrative Court of Baden-Württemberg, the highest administrative court in the south-west state.

The court upheld an appeal by the city of Mannheim against a decision by the lower administrative court in Karlsruhe, which had given the go-ahead for the demonstration at the scene of the crime.

This demonstration is planned for 6 pm (1600 GMT) and can now take place at the Paradeplatz, a central square in central Mannheim.

A participant holds a poster at a rally organized by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB, Mannheim district association) along with numerous partners from democratic parties, religious communities, and civil society organizations, in memory of the police officer who died in a knife attack in Mannheim. Uwe Anspach/dpa

