German court acquits man accused in 2019 Green Vault jewel heist

A man accused of aiding in the spectacular theft of royal jewels from the historic Green Vault in the eastern German city of Dresden was acquitted on Wednesday following a trial.

The burglary on November 25, 2019 is considered one of the most spectacular art thefts in Germany. The perpetrators stole 21 pieces of diamond and brilliant-cut diamond jewellery from the Green Vault (Grünes Gewölbe), which houses Europe's largest treasure collection.

The thieves also caused more than €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage during the break-in of the museum located in Dresden Castle.

The 24-year-old man acquitted on Wednesday has ties to the Remmo organized crime family in Berlin and is the brother of another suspect in the burglary who has already been convicted.

He was charged as a juvenile because of his age at the time of the burglary.

He was accused of driving three of the convicted thieves to a meeting point in Berlin on the night of the crime, and trying to distract officers during a police stop.

A total of men from the Remmo crime organization were sentenced to several years in prison in May 2023, but have filed appeals to their convictions.

One man's sentence has since become final, while another was acquitted.

As part of a plea bargain with authorities, the majority of the loot was returned. However, some of the most valuable items are still missing.