German consumers pay more for energy than before Ukraine war

Natural gas and electricity costs in Germany rose significantly more in the second half of 2023 than in the comparable period before the energy crisis caused by the Russia's war against Ukraine.

Private households paid an average of 11.41 euro cents (12.29 US cents) per kilowatt hour for gas, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday.

This was actually 6.9% less than in the first six months of 2023. However, compared to the second half of 2021 - the same period before the war in Ukraine - household customers had to pay 67.1% more, despite price-rise restrictions imposed by the government.

Electricity cost consumers an average of 41.75 euro cents per kilowatt hour. This was 1.3% less than in the first six months, but 19.4% more than in the second half of 2022 and 27% more than before the crisis.

The prices take into account price brakes for electricity and gas that apply until the end of 2023. Germany's coalition government introduced the restrictions to ease the burden on consumers.