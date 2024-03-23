German consumer groups slam high cost of basic bank accounts

Ramona Pop, board member of the German Association of Consumer Organizations, speaks at a press conference. Bank customers in Germany have to pay exorbitant fees for basic accounts when compared with other EU countries, according to an analysis by consumer advice centres. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Bank customers in Germany have to pay exorbitant fees for basic accounts when compared with other EU countries, according to an analysis by consumer advice centres.

With normal use, fees can be up to almost €28 ($30) per month, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday, citing an analysis by the Federal Association of Consumer Centres.

"The costs for a basic account in Germany are by far the highest in Europe," said Ramona Pop, the association's head.

According to the analysis, the top price for such accounts elsewhere in the EU is €13 in Denmark and €10 in Finland.

In France, Ireland and Poland, basic accounts are free of charge as they are a necessity for fundamental tasks like paying bills.

Since summer 2016, every citizen in Germany has been entitled to a current account as a result of an EU directive. Previously, people without a permanent residence or refugees, for example, often found it difficult to open an account.

"Participation in modern social life is inconceivable without a bank account," emphasised Pop.