German company pledges 400 manufacturing jobs in Wilson, boosting Eastern NC pharma

The state on Monday approved nearly $5 million in economic incentives for the German pharmaceutical supply maker SCHOTT Pharma to create 401 jobs at a future syringe manufacturing facility in the Eastern North Carolina city of Wilson.

Under the terms of the job development investment grant (JDIG) it received, SCHOTT Pharma promises to add these jobs and invest $371 million in the site by 2030. In addition to state benefits, the city of Wilson and Wilson County combined to offer the company economic incentives worth $7 million.

The Wilson plant will make “glass and polymer prefillable syringes” for pharmaceutical and biotech customers, the N.C. Department of Commerce wrote in its JDIG agreement. Under such incentive deals, recipient companies only receive payroll tax benefits after they meet certain hiring and investment thresholds. While 401 jobs are the stated goal, SCHOTT must at least create 361 positions (90% of its original target) by 2030 at an average salary of $54,975 in order to remain in compliance with the state.

The average wage in Wilson County is currently $52,619, according to the state commerce department.

SCHOTT Pharma is a subsidiary of SCHOTT Group, a global producer of glass and other materials. In a statement, SCHOTT North America President Christopher Cassidy said his company picked Wilson due to its “proximity to the Research Triangle area, which hosts numerous universities, pharma companies, and research institutions.”

The North Carolina Community College System will receive $641,600 to train workers for the project.

Wilson is a city of 47,000 about 50 miles east of Raleigh. SCHOTT selected it over another finalist site near Greenville, South Carolina, the JDIG stated. Helping land the project was the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which on Monday celebrated North Carolina’s deepening ties with businesses from Germany.

According to EDPNC, the state has announced 109 projects from German companies over the past decade, leading to 7,000 new jobs.