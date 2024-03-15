German climate protection minister says 2030 climate goals achievable

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, presents the greenhouse gas emissions data for 2023 and the projection data up to 2030 at a press conference in Berlin. Carsten Koall/dpa

German Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck believes that the county's climate protection target for 2030 is achievable, he has said in a statement based on new environmental data.

"If we stay on course, we will achieve our climate targets for 2030," Habeck said, referring to new Federal Environment Agency figures.

Under the Climate Protection Act, Germany is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990.

In its latest projection report, Germany's Federal Environment Agency assumes a reduction of just under 64%, meaning the target is within reach, according to the ministry.

Last year, a reduction of only 63% was expected, and the year before that only 49%.

However, the real improvement is in the annual greenhouse gas emissions expected by 2030, for which there are also target values in the Federal Climate Protection Act.

Previous calculations suggested a total of 1,100 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents have been exceeded, a figure used to make different greenhouse gases comparable.

The federal agency now expects Germany to consume a total of 47 million tons of CO2 less than legally required by 2030. The Climate Protection Ministry justifies this with progress in climate protection and the expansion of renewable energies.

