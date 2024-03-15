German climate protection minister says 2030 climate goals achievable
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
German Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck believes that the county's climate protection target for 2030 is achievable, he has said in a statement based on new environmental data.
"If we stay on course, we will achieve our climate targets for 2030," Habeck said, referring to new Federal Environment Agency figures.
Under the Climate Protection Act, Germany is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990.