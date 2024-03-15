German climate protection minister says 2030 climate goals achievable

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, presents the greenhouse gas emissions data for 2023 and the projection data up to 2030 at a press conference in Berlin. Carsten Koall/dpa

German Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck believes that the county's climate protection target for 2030 is achievable, he has said in a statement based on new environmental data.

"If we stay on course, we will achieve our climate targets for 2030," Habeck said, referring to new Federal Environment Agency figures.

Under the Climate Protection Act, Germany is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990.

