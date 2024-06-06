German climate group Last Generation daubs Scholz's office

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a government statement on the "current security situation" in a plenary session of the German Bundestag. Sabina Crisan/dpa

Activists from Germany's Last Generation climate group targeted the office of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday, painting the message "Be honest!" on the building.

Police said nine people were involved in the action at the Federal Chancellery, which according to Last Generation was addressed to Scholz directly.

In a statement, the group asked the chancellor to address the climate crisis and the "acute" threat it poses to human life.

Activists posted the same message earlier this week on the Willy Brandt House, the Berlin headquarters of Scholz's Social Democratic Party.

The incidents follow an announcement by two participants in a hunger strike in Berlin that they will stop consuming fluids, in an attempt to pressure Scholz into climate action.

The "Starving until you are honest" campaign has been calling on the chancellor to publicly state that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are already too high, and that the CO2 budget has already been exceeded in Germany.

Scholz, who held a major speech on security in the German parliament on Thursday, has previously called on the activists to end their hunger strike without directly addressing their demands.