German chemicals firm BASF renames two Chinese plants

A logo of the chemical company BASF is seen on a large storage container at the main plant. Uwe Anspach/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

German chemicals firm BASF said on Wednesday that it plans to change the names of two of its plants in China to better reflect the scope of their operations.

BASF said it is changing the name of two dispersions plants, BASF Paper Chemicals Huizhou and BASF Paper Chemicals Jiangsu, to BASF Specialty Material Huizhou and BASF Specialty Material Jiangsu.

Jeff Liu, business director for Dispersions Greater China at BASF, said: "Besides supplying paper coatings, these two production plants also supply a wide range of water-based polymer dispersions to various industries, including construction, paints, personal care, and more.

"Therefore, the original names did not fully represent the full scope of our capabilities."