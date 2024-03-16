German chancellor urges rapid Gaza ceasefire to enable aid deliveries

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) arrives at the airport in Aqaba. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for a swift ceasefire in the Gaza war as he prepared to visit the crisis-ridden region.

"It would be important for an agreement to be reached very quickly now on a ceasefire that would enable the hostages to be released and at the same time allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza," Scholz said ahead of a two-day trip to Jordan and Israel.

"We have a difficult situation. It is necessary for aid to reach Gaza on a larger scale now."

A ceasefire was needed that would last "for the foreseeable future," said Scholz.

At the same time, the chancellor again warned Israel against conducting a military operation in Rafah in the south of the coastal strip.

"We are concerned about the further progress of military developments. In particular, there is a danger that a comprehensive offensive in Rafah could result in many terrible civilian casualties, which must be avoided at all costs."

It is important that "a major human disaster does not occur," Scholz said. Many people had fled to Rafah who would otherwise no longer have a safe place in the Gaza Strip, he stressed.

Scholz first plans to meet King Abdullah II in Jordan on Sunday. In Israel, talks are planned for the same day with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and hostage relatives.

On Saturday, the chancellor reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself after the terrorist attack by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement and other extremists on October 7.

At the same time, the rules of international law must be observed, civilian casualties must be avoided and humanitarian aid must reach the Gaza Strip, he said.

Scholz was also due to discuss "how a peaceful coexistence between a Palestinian state and Israel can succeed" during his trip.

This is the chancellor's second trip to the region since the war started.

A meeting with representatives of the Palestinian Authority has not been planned.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks down the gangway of the air force Airbus A350 after landing at Aqaba airport. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) arrives at Aqaba airport. Kay Nietfeld/dpa