German chancellor urges Israel not to retaliate after Iran attack

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to the media upon his arrival to attend the Special European Council meeting in Brussels. -/European Council/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Israel not to respond to Iran's direct attack with a "massive attack of its own" in an appeal for calm.

Scholz called for further de-escalation and for Israel to now use the successful defence against Iran's missile and drone attack "to strengthen its own position in the entire region."

On this basis, "a corresponding military response would certainly not be appropriate," Scholz said on his arrival to a meeting of EU leaders.

The German chancellor said the European Union would continue to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, the release of all hostages taken after the October 7 attacks and for humanitarian aid to continue.