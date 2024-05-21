German Chancellor Scholz sends brief condolence message to Iran

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) speaks during a press conference at the Federal Chancellery. Scholz offered his condolences to the Iranian government and the families of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash, including president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Fabian Sommer/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered his condolences to the Iranian government and the families of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash, including president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"We have received the news of the helicopter crash and the death of president Raisi. Our condolences go out to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of those killed in the crash," read very brief of message addressed to Mohammad Mokhber, who has taken over the duties of president on an interim basis.

Many world leaders had sent similar messages on Monday.

Raisi and Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. There is as yet no reliable information on the cause of the crash, in which all seven other occupants of the helicopter also died.