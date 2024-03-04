German Chancellor provides another reason why he refuses to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany should maintain control over the deployment of Taurus long-range missiles in Ukraine, which is only possible with the presence of German soldiers on Ukrainian territory, making the transfer of such weapons impossible.

Source: n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It is unacceptable to supply a weapon system capable of reaching great distances without considering how to control it. If you want control, it only works with the participation of German soldiers, so for me, this is out of the question," Scholz said.

He described the debate over the possible transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine as "strange" and recalled that Germany had pledged seven billion euros in military assistance to Ukraine this year.

The Chancellor noted that this amount is significantly higher than in other European countries.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stating that doing so would mean Germany would become a party to the war with Russia.

He said that Germany could not give Ukraine "a weapon with a range of 500 km, which, in case of incorrect usage, could hit a certain target somewhere in Moscow".

Following that, a scandal erupted in Germany as a result of the interception and leak of a conversation between German Air Force representatives who, according to Russian propaganda, discussed the use of Taurus missiles to attack the Kerch Bridge.

The German Ministry of Defence confirmed the interception of the conversation.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius commented on the scandal, describing it as a hybrid attack aimed at spreading misinformation.

Support UP or become our patron!