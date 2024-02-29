German Chancellor gives new reason not to give Taurus missiles to Ukraine: It could hit somewhere in Moscow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at a meeting with residents of Dresden on 29 February, gave a new argument for not transferring long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Source: Olaf Scholz, quoted by the DPA news agency, European Pravda reports

Details: Scholz said that the Taurus, a missile with a maximum range of 500 kilometres, is a weapon that, "in case of incorrect usage, could hit a certain target somewhere in Moscow".

"That's why, I'm speaking in all diplomatic abstraction; others have also made sure they know where everything goes," he added.

The German chancellor stressed that if Germany were to supply the Taurus, it would have to be directly involved in the launch of the missiles, and "I think that is impossible," Scholz said.

Earlier in the week, Scholz said that he strongly opposed supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, citing the risk of drawing Germany into the conflict.

The German Chancellor's words, which some commentators interpreted as an alleged recognition of the presence of British and French troops in Ukraine, have already been denied by the UK Ministry of Defence. They stressed that the use of long-range missiles is the sole responsibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

