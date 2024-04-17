German and British foreign ministers meet Israeli President Herzog

Annalena Baerbock (L), Germany's Foreign Minister, and David Cameron (R), UK's Secretary of State, arrive for a meeting with the Israeli's President Isaac Herzog (C) at a hotel in Jerusaelem. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron were in Israel on Wednesday for crisis diplomacy talks.

Both met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and planned to hold further talks with top Israeli officials in a separate but coordinated manner, according to the German Foreign Office.

Baerbock also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz during the visit, her seventh since the deadly October 7 attacks on Israel led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

She is also set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former opposition leader Benny Gantz, who is a member of the Israeli war Cabinet, before departing later on Wednesday.

At the centre of the discussions is fears that the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip could erupt into a major regional war. Iran launched significant air attacks on Israel on Saturday in response to a strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israeli officials are now vowing a harsh counter-attack against Iran. Israel's allies worry such a response could fuel a spiral of violence and are urging restraint.

Baerbock is also likely to address the humanitarian situation of the suffering civilian population in Gaza. In recent weeks, she has repeatedly called on Israel to allow more aid deliveries to the Palestinian territory.

Baerbock was last in Israel at the end of March. On Wednesday afternoon, she planned to travel on to Italy for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Annalena Baerbock (R), Germany's Foreign Minister, and David Cameron (C), UK's Secretary of State, arrive for a meeting with the Israeli's President Isaac Herzog (not pictured) at a hotel in Jerusaelem. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Annalena Baerbock (2nd R), Germany's Foreign Minister, and David Cameron (2nd L), UK's Secretary of State, arrive for a meeting with the Israeli's President Isaac Herzog (not pictured) at a hotel in Jerusalem Ilia Yefimovich/dpa