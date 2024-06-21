German authorities have three suspected foreign spies in custody

A sign reading "Attorney General at the Federal Supreme Court" is pictured at the entrance to Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office building. Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Prosecutors in Germany have revealed that three suspected agents for a foreign intelligence agency are in custody after being arrested earlier this week.

The suspected foreign agents were arrested in Frankfurt on Wednesday, according to Germany's federal prosecutor's office, which revealed the arrests for the first time publicly on Friday.

The men had been brought before a judge on Thursday, who confirmed that the men should continue to be held in custody.

"The three accused were travelling in Germany on behalf of a foreign secret service in order to gather information on a person from Ukraine who was staying here," the highest German prosecution authority added.

According to the federal prosecutor's office, the alleged agents are a Ukrainian, an Armenian and a Russian national. They are "strongly suspected" of having worked for a foreign secret service.