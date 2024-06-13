German arms companies should set up in Ukraine, vice chancellor says

(L-R) Siegfried Russwurm, BDI President, Robert Habeck, Germany's Minister of Economics, and Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, arrive at the German-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum. Joerg Carstensen/dpa

German and other European arms companies should establish branches in Ukraine to a greater extent, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Thursday during a German-Ukrainian arms industry event.

The governments should now ascertain what is needed in the form of guarantees and financial support to encourage a trend that is already under way, Habeck, who serves as German economy minister, said.

On Tuesday, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall opened its first tank repair operation in the Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian government.

The company later announced that it would soon begin manufacturing its Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine.

Habeck said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked him at a recent meeting why the supply of military goods from Germany was going so slowly. There was no good reason for this, and more had to be done, Habeck said.

Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said that two other German arms companies were active in Ukraine, tank manufacturer KNDS, formerly Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau, which services and repairs old tanks.

Kamyshin stressed the advantages of having German arms companies established in Ukraine, saying "it's faster, it's more efficient, and it's cheaper."

Kamyshin said servicing of large machinery systems was currently well provided for, and that the aim now was to focus on smaller systems.

