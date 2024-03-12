German appeals court rejects bid to halt train drivers' strike

An S-Bahn train stands in the fog at the main station. The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has called for another 24-hour strike in the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn for passenger and freight transport. Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

Train drivers in Germany are free to continue their nationwide strike after an appeals court on Tuesday struck down an attempt by railway operator Deutsche Bahn to halt the industrial action.

The tactics used by the GDL union, which had called the strikes less than 24 hours in advance, were permissible, said presiding judge Michael Horcher. He suggested going to formal arbitration. There is no right of appeal against Tuesday's decision.

Around 80% of long-distance trains were cancelled on Tuesday as train drivers from Deutsche Bahn went on strike over pay and conditions.

On the same day - but in an unrelated industrial action - tens of thousands of air passengers were having to reschedule their flights due to a strike by Lufthansa cabin crew.

Aperson passes by the Deutsche Bahn (DB) logo stuck on one of the trains, during a strike by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL). The GDL has called for a further 24-hour strike in both passenger and freight transport. Peter Kneffel/dpa

A man waits for a train at the main station. The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) has called for another 24-hour strike in the collective bargaining dispute at Deutsche Bahn for passenger and freight transport. Bernd Wüstneck/dpa