German anti-Islam movement plans further events after knife attack

Police and firefighters are deployed in an incident on Mannheim's market square. A knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim has been shot by police. Rene Priebe/dpa

Germany's anti-Islamic Pax Europa movement is planning further public gatherings despite Friday's knife attack in the city of Mannheim that left a police officer critically injured.

Next Saturday, the group will set up a booth outside the train station in the city of Dortmund, in North-Rhine Westphalia, its treasurer Stefanie Kizina told dpa.

She expected that the police "will certainly tighten security measures." Pax Europa did not intend to provide its own security service, Kizina said.

Pax Europa board member Michael Stürzenberger, who was among those hurt in Friday's attack would "definitely carry on," she added. However, he was not expect to attend the event planned next week as he was "severely injured" and remained in hospital.

The attack occurred on Friday morning at a central market square in Mannheim during an event hosted by Pax Europa. Several people were injured, including the policeman, who injuries were described as life-threatening.

The suspected perpetrator also suffered gunshot wounds during his apprehension and later underwent surgery.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. Several media reports said the suspect is a 25-year-old from Herat, Afghanistan, who lives in southern Hesse.

