Christian Horner appears in Bahrain without Geri Halliwell amid 'crisis talks' over messages

Geri Halliwell is reportedly holding crisis talks with confidants after flirtatious WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by her husband Christian Horner to a female colleague were leaked.

Red Bull Formula One team boss Horner was cleared over allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week and is in Bahrain for the first race of the season.

But the saga could yet run, after an email was leaked on Thursday - purporting to be messages between Horner and the woman in question.

The Mirror has reported that former Spice Girl Halliwell joined up with Horner in Bahrain but felt “humiliated” after the leak and is said to be having crisis meetings.

Halliwell was previously said to be avoiding Bahrain but it is understood she was talked around after conversations with Horner’s family.

However Horner was pictured without the former spice Girl in the paddock at the Bahrain track on Saturday.

Christian Horner walks in the Paddock (Getty Images)

A source told the newspaper: “Geri has been locked in crisis talks with her team this week about how to manage all of this.

“Christian had played down the whole affair to her, but she can’t bear the fact it is now all out in the open. She feels like a fool. It has really taken its toll on her and she told pals this week she would not be in Bahrain.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2013 (Getty Images)

“She was adamant she wouldn’t be there, she would not pretend like ­everything was OK. But Christian’s mum has been leaning on her heavily to stand by his side, and publicly back him, and her pleas seem to have worked. Her own team had been urging her to keep her distance and seek advice.”

The source added: “They are worried about the impact on both her personally and her brand and want her to pause and consider her next move carefully. She feels ­incredibly torn between the two camps. It’s a horrific situation for her to be in, and it is growing worse by the minute.”

Emails containing messages were said to have been sent to 149 people within the F1 paddock shortly after Horner was cleared by the internal inquiry.

Horner, 50, and Halliwell, 51, married in 2015 and welcomed their first child together a year and a half after their wedding. The pair are often seen together in the F1 paddock with Red Bull being reigning constructors’ champions.

A statement on behalf of Horner was delivered to journalists at the circuit on Thursday evening in response to the alleged leak.

It read: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”