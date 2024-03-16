Gerald Ensley: Mosaic still behind Leon County courthouse wall

(This column was first published in the Tallahassee Democrat on June 7, 2015.)

It's still there, you know. The biggest dang mosaic in Tallahassee.

A tile map of Florida, it occupied two stories of the east side of the Leon County Courthouse for nearly 30 years.

But when the new courthouse was completed in 1990, the mosaic was hidden behind a wall. You can walk up to the three false windows just south of the Calhoun Street entrance, cup your hands and peer through the darkness at the tiles.

Citizens of Leon County cast their ballots during the first day of early voting at the Leon County Courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

But it's unlikely to ever see the light of day again.

"We've explored opening it back up," said Tom Brantley, Leon County director of facilities. "But it would be very expensive. It's not a current pursuit of the county."

Which is a shame. The mosaic was a unique bit of public art.

The first Leon County Courthouse was built in 1839 on the site of today's federal bankruptcy court on the north side of Park Avenue, between Monroe and Adams streets. It was destroyed by fire in 1879.

The new courthouse was built in 1882-1883 on the site of today's county courthouse. It was remodeled in 1924 and expanded in 1942.

In 1961, an annex was added to the east side on Calhoun Street. And the county commission apparently was moved to add a mosaic to the annex.

Records on that decision are not readily available. The minutes of the Leon County Commission meetings have been digitized back to only 1997. Rebecca Vause of the county clerk's office searched her "big books" of printed records and found no mention of the mosaic.

Skip Young knows a bit about the mosaic. It was installed by his former father-in-law, Ellsworth Harvey, whose Harvey commercial tile company operated from 1949-1991.

Tile mosaic at Leon County Courthouse

The mosaic was designed by American Olean, one of the largest tile companies in the nation. The mosaic was made with one-inch-square tiles, arranged in 1-foot-by-2 feet slabs, which were transported to Tallahassee on railroad cars. Ellsworth Harvey and his crew then assembled the mosaic slabs on the annex wall.

Young, who owns a funeral home in Crawfordville, ran the company from 1972 to 1991. Ellsworth Harvey is now 89 but in poor health.

"It was a beautiful mosaic," Young said. "We were disappointed when they covered it up."

The mostly blue- and pink-tiled mosaic was cool.

Sea gulls and a sailfish were pictured off the east coast. There were ships and turtles around the Florida Keys. Tallahassee is the featured item: The old capitol — the only capitol in 1961 — was pictured on the map in the middle of a sunburst with rays emanating over the rest of Florida. At the bottom were the words: Leon County Court House.

Which was an issue with some folks.

"(Courthouse) was written as two words; apparently, it was one word," Young said.

Indeed, the mosaic drew sneers from many.

"Some thought it was gaudy. Some thought it not appropriate for a courthouse. People made fun of it for various reasons," said Loretta Galeener, a longtime courthouse employee who retired last year after a career that began in 1958. "I thought it was kind of unique myself. I didn't think that it was gaudy and ugly."

Dave Lang

Dave Lang, former Leon County Clerk of Court and current president of the Tallahassee Historical Society, was in the ugly camp.

"It was like old bathroom tile," Lang said. "It wasn't anything wonderful and it didn't face anything. You'd have to be coming up Jefferson Street to see the darn thing. It mostly wasn't even seen."

Young disputes the "bathroom tile" slur. Young doesn't remember the mosaic's cost, but American Olean is the nation's leading tile company.

"They made the most elite, expensive domestic tile there was," Young said.

When the new courthouse was built — expanding a block south and rising to five stories — all of the old courthouse was demolished. Except for the east side annex, which was incorporated into the new courthouse.

"The super structure (of the annex) still had value, and we re-used it," said Warren Emo, the Tallahassee architect who designed the new courthouse. "But it was determined it didn't have any historical value. And we had to make everything watertight. So . . . (a wall was built over the mosaic)."

Emo said county officials offered the mosaic to anyone who would remove it from the building. They got no takers — which is no surprise.

"When they installed it, it was a concrete wall they mudded an inch or two deep and then beat the tile into the wet mud," Young explained. "It would have been virtually impossible to remove it."

A few years ago, Brantley sent an employee into the cavity to examine the mural. He reported large chunks had fallen out, apparently during reconstruction of the courthouse. Indeed, a former county commissioner claimed chunks from the sunburst and the Old Capitol during reconstruction.

Still, it's comforting to know the mosaic is still back there. Time doesn't erase everything.

Gerald Ensley was a reporter and columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat from 1980 until his retirement in 2015. He died in 2018 following a stroke. The Tallahassee Democrat is publishing columns capturing Tallahassee’s history from Ensley’s vast archives each Sunday through 2024 in the Opinion section as part of theTLH 200: Gerald Ensley Memorial Bicentennial Project.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gerald Ensley: Mosaic still behind Leon County courthouse wall