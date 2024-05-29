Geothermal energy estimates concern Ames City Council, housing may come to research park

Residential housing may be on its way to the Iowa State University Research Park.

The Ames City Council approved the first reading of a zoning amendment allowing mixed-use development in the park's Hub Activity Area on Tuesday, May 28. The amendment allows housing at two sites, 1705 and 1726 Collaboration Place.

Kyle Martin, operations manager for the Research Park, said the goal is to help recruit companies and young professionals.

"We know we are really good at finding housing for young families and students, but we're not great at providing housing for ages 22 to 32," Martin said. "I think that's the problem we're trying to solve today, not only for the Research Park but the city of Ames."

The city council was asked to rezone the two parcels of land in the Research Park for residential use on Feb. 27, and initiated a text amendment for household living.

The zoning amendment requires three readings to officially pass.

Geothermal report reveals high installation numbers

Installing geothermal wells to heat and cool Ames homes would cost twice as much as traditional methods, according to a recent report from the City of Ames Electrical Services.

The city initially planned to pursue a pilot program for 40 new geothermal wells at 3216 Tripp Street. However, the council abandoned that program on April 23 when costs were $1.4 million more than anticipated.

The Ames City Council directed staff to pause the initiative for the Tripp St. project hoping to install the pilot program at a future development site.

A report on geothermal energy was brought before council members on Tuesday.

Electric Services received input from three local contractors on prices for gas furnaces, air conditioners and geothermal wells. The average cost to install a gas furnace and air conditioner is $14,300, according to Electric Services director Donald Kom, while the average geothermal well costs $30,771 to install.

"There is a payback period where roughly at a 15-year point it's kind of a break-even, assuming natural gas prices remain low and contractors are willing to put in systems," Kom said.

Geothermal would create lower utility bills, saving residents roughly $213 or 9% annually, according to data from Electric Services.

Ames' sustainability and housing goals in conflict

Geothermal lowers carbon emissions by 24% compared to the traditional HAVC system, according to Electric Services data.

Ames had initially hoped to combine two city council goals with the Townhomes at Creekside by providing low and moderate-income housing while reducing carbon emissions.

The city is partnering with Hatch Kiernan Galloway Development Group to build "Townhomes at Creekside" in the Baker subdivision. The $13 million development will include 38 units of low-income, affordable multi-family housing designed for households earning less than 50% of the area median income.

Ward 2 Representative Tim Gartin was concerned the city's goal of sustainability is at odds with its affordable housing goal, noting that geothermal energy would raise the overall cost.

"Our goal of sustainability has artificially increased the price of housing," Gartin said. "My concern is that our goals of affordability are being compromised by this."

The city received one bid for $1.9 million to install the geothermal wells, which city staff deemed too high. The city engineer's estimate to install geothermal came in at roughly $595,000.

Hatch's projected move-in date for the Townhomes at Creekside units is June 1, 2025.

The geothermal report was not an action item on Tuesday's agenda, and Gartin made a motion to put it on a future agenda.

The motion died for a lack of a second.

