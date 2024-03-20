Georgia woman facing over 90 charges for fraud, elderly exploitation with funds totaling over $60k

A Carrollton woman is facing charges of fraud and exploitation against the elderly.

According to the Buchanan Police Department, eight warrants have been issued for Johnna Hannah, 28, following a February investigation that revealed dozens of instances of financial abuse of elderly people.

Chief Ratner with BPD said he got a call from Countryside Healthcare concerning a report of irregular bookkeeping.

He said a victim told him a credit/debit card had been used on a special occasion.

Ratner asked for warrants to check the books handled by the business manager and two weeks later, he got a list of checks used and tracked them. There were 39 victims at the time and some deceased from the thefts.

He said there were 39 fraud account charges and 39 counts of exploitation of the elderly.

According to police, Hannah bonded out on the first four warrants.

Ratner then sent a subpoena for the bank records of Hannah at the Navy Credit Union.

When he got the results back on Mar. 15, he found more fraud checks.

One included a 78-year-old man who was a former steelworker who signed money over to her thinking it would pay for his funeral expenses.

After that, police said there were eight more warrants: 4 for account fraud and 4 for elderly exploitation.

Police said Hannah is facing approximately 93 charges combined of account fraud and elder exploitation, with the funds totaling $64,381.

