Georgia traffic deaths down almost 9% in 2023, NHTSA data shows

Newly released data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that across the United States, traffic fatalities had fallen 3.6% last year.

In Georgia, the data shows an even larger decrease, almost 9% from 2022 to 2023.

According to NHTSA, 40,990 people died in motor vehicle crashes last year.

For Georgia, fatalities fell to 1,638 in 2023, down 8.8% from 2022′s 1,797 traffic deaths.

In the report, the NHTSA said fatalities were markedly increased across the U.S., a trend which continued through 2021 and into 2022.

However, the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 and all of 2023 showed a decrease in fatalities.

For the NHTSA’s Region 4, which is made up of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, overall fatalities were down 4% from 2022.

Nationally, and looking at quarter-by-quarter for 2023, the NHTSA data also showed some fluctuation, with the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled rising from April to September, before dipping back down in October to December.

In Georgia, the fatality rate was not available quarterly, but the yearly rate dropped from 1.39 per 100 million miles to 1.3.

