Georgia Supreme Court upholds Augusta man's 2015 murder conviction

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of an Augusta man accused of ending an argument with gunfire in 2015, resulting in a homicide.

In May 2018, a Richmond County Superior Court jury convicted Shanadore Harmon, then-38, of murder, aggravated assault and weapon charges, according to previous reporting. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 35 years.

The charges stemmed from the death of Brittany Trantham, 21, who was shot and killed in October 2015 while accompanying a man to Harmon's home on Cunningham Road, The Chronicle reported. The two men argued and when the other man was driving off, Harmon fired at the vehicle.

Harmon was found near the scene of the shooting under a tree with a handgun, according to previous reporting. Trantham died two days later.

Harmon had prior convictions for theft, possession of cocaine, and escape, The Chronicle reported. A 2014 aggravated assault charge for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman was dismissed.

