Georgia Supreme Court upholds Augusta woman's murder conviction

The Supreme Court of Georgia this week denied the appeal of an Augusta woman convicted of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at the Ramada Limited on Gordon Highway in October 2017.

Leslie Harris, 47, of Augusta, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to malice murder, armed robbery and possession of a gun during a crime, according to previous reporting. She was sentenced to life in prison, plus five years of probation.

Less than two months later, on Nov. 14, 2019, Harris moved to withdraw her guilty pleas, noting mental health issues prevented her from entering a plea, according to court documents.

The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled on Wednesday that Harris entered the plea "of her own free choice" and knew the associated consequences, according to the documents.

Previous report: Harris pleads guilty to murder

The 2017 Augusta murder

Harris and the victim, 50-year-old Michael Anthony Davenport, were in a year-long relationship plagued with abuse and infidelity, according to court documents.

On Oct. 1, 2017, four days before the murder, Harris and Davenport were staying at a hotel when they got into an argument and Davenport left to stay at the Ramada Limited on Gordon Highway next door, according to court documents. His family told authorities he ended the relationship.

The night of Oct. 4, 2017, surveillance footage showed Davenport and a woman going into his room, according to previous reporting.

Just before midnight, Davenport left his hotel room to throw away trash, according to the report. About 30 minutes later, Harris was seen walking by Davenport's room.

As the woman left Davenport's room, just before 1 a.m., camera footage showed Harris "bolt[ing]" toward his room, having a conversation with the woman, and then entering the room, according to court documents.

About 30 minutes later, Harris left Davenport's room carrying a large duffle bag, according to the documents. She threw the bag in the back of Davenport's truck and then got in and drove back to her hotel.

She woke up her two daughters, packed up her hotel room, loaded her belongings in Davenport's truck, and left by 2 a.m., according to the documents.

At 12:30 p.m., a hotel clerk found Davenport's body lying on the floor of his hotel room, according to previous reporting. He was shot three times.

Two safes in his hotel room were emptied, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Court upholds Augusta woman's murder conviction