Georgia state prison inmate serving life charged with building, mailing bombs

A man serving a life term in a Georgia state prison has been indicted on charges of constructing and mailing bombs to two federal buildings.

David Cassady, 55, is an inmate at Phillips State Prison in Buford. He is accused of building the bombs while serving as an inmate at the now-closed state prison in Reidsville and mailing two of them to a federal courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska, and a Justice Department building in Washington, D.C.

“Protecting our personnel and facilities is a fundamental role of our office and of our law enforcement partners,” said Jill Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We also will take action against inmates who seek to commit crimes and harm the public from behind bars.”

Cassady is charged with making an unregistered destructive device, two counts of mailing a destructive device, and two counts of attempted malicious use of an explosive.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The indictment was returned by the April session of the grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.