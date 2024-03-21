Georgia ranked 8th most expensive state for health insurance in country, report says

As the cost of medical care remains elevated, staying fixed month-to-month after rising in January, a recent analysis of health data by Forbes put Georgia among the top 10 most expensive states for healthcare in the country.

The cost of medical care’s fluctuations were reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the data showing what it costs for residents to pay for their healthcare state-by-state comes from multiple sources.

Forbes analyzed data collected by KFF Health News and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see which states have the most expensive costs to pay for healthcare.

Georgia, according to Forbes, ranked as the eighth most expensive state in the U.S., when it comes to paying for health insurance and deductibles for care.

According to data from the federal government, Georgia’s average premium for a single individual getting their health insurance from their employer cost an average of $7,125 per year from 2020 to 2022.

The average annual employee contribution for the same time period in Georgia was $1,637 per year for singles across 2020 to 2022. The average deductible for a single employee was a reported $2,107, according to the same data provided by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s Medical Expenditure Panel Survey.

According to AHRQ, the numbers are a little different if you look at only 2022. In Georgia, AHRQ reported employees paid $1,714 annually for their contribution to their health insurance, while employers paid $5,653, totaling an annual premium of $7,367 per year. Additionally, AHRQ reported the average single deductible for Georgia was $2,269 per year in 2022.

Nationally, the average total annual premium for the U.S. was $1,637 and the deductible was $1,992 for singles in 2022.

