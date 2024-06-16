Georgia prison inmate kills food service worker, shoots himself, officials say

A Georgia prison inmate shot and killed an employee at Smith State Prison early Sunday morning before shooting himself, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The GDC said Jaydrekus Hart shot an Aramark food service employee before shooting himself. Both Hart and the worker have been pronounced dead.

“The weapon is in GDC custody at this time, and a complete and thorough investigation of what led up to this tragic incident will be carried out,” the department of corrections said in a statement.

Special agents from the department of corrections responded Sunday and were providing staffing support to the facility, which is in Glennville.

Hart was serving 20 years in prison for a voluntary manslaughter case in Carroll County, according to GDC.