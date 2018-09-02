Georgia Police Rescue Woman From Burning Home in Dramatic Bodycam Video

A Georgia woman is thanking her lucky stars, and a trio of police officers, after she was rescued from her burning home

Dramatic bodycam footage released by the Savannah PD shows the heart-thumping moment the 39-year-old woman was pulled from her house as flames licked at her back.

Per a police statement, Officers Ian Gallagher, Shaquille Brown and Terrell Truitt showed up to the home following a 911 call of a house ablaze with a woman trapped inside.

Body camera footage was released Friday to applaud the men for their heroic act, along with a message from the department: "We are certainly proud of these officers!"

The footage shows the officers pulling the woman out of the window and bringing her to safety.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

