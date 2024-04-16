Georgia police officer arrested for stealing, selling speed gun, GBI says

A Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing and selling a speed gun, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said on March 13, Milner police asked the GBI to investigate a theft after a LIDAR system was documented as missing from the department.

A GBI investigation concluded that Officer Jerald Frank Rafferzeder of Forsyth stole two speed guns from the department and sold one of them for $800.

Rafferzeder was arrested Monday and is being charged with theft by taking and violating an oath of office.

Rafferzeder was booked into the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

