Georgia parents pass out drunk on Daytona Beach, leaving children to wander off alone

A Georgia family’s vacation ended with parents arrested and their children wandering Daytona Beach.

On Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Daytona Beach after an anonymous person called them after watching the couple drink too much.

In deputy body-worn footage, you see the couple passed out, surrounded by open cans of alcohol and two folded children’s toys, but no children in sight.

In the video, you hear and see deputies repeatedly try to wake the couple up. Deputies even asked where the children were before a disheveled Timothy Stephens was seen looking toward the ocean for the children.

Read: Police: Man armed with knife killed after charging at officer

Deputies said they escorted Stephens toward the Nautilus Inn, where they found both children, ages 5 and 7, swimming in the pool unsupervised.

Both children were okay, and both Stephens and Langley were arrested for two counts of child neglect and possession of alcohol on the beach, which is a county ordinance violation.

Stephens tried to run from deputies before the two were taken to county jail. He fell on the sand and knocked himself unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and released back to deputies.

Read: Holly Hill personnel files show prior investigation into former police chief

Langley called a family member who told deputies he would drive from Georgia to Volusia County for the kids.

Department of Children and Families cared for the children until Langley’s grandfather arrived from Georgia to take custody of the kids.

Both were released from jail the next day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.